Lake Catholic-North boys basketball, Dec. 2, 2022 – News-Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Lake Catholic’s Peyton Budrys-Rini reacts during the Cougars’ game at North on Dec. 2. (Paul DiCicco – for The News-Herald) Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Paul DiCicco’s photos from Lake Catholic-North boys basketball Dec. 2, 2022. Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram