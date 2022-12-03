Lahaina Junior Golf Association emphasizes youth development | News, Sports, Jobs

LAHAINA — The Lahaina Junior Golf Association completes a highly successful return to the links for the 2022 season with high positive energy going into the new year. Some 88 youths ages 6-18 years old participated in competitions and Clinics throughout the year on Maui and across the state to highlight the impressive Ascent of the program that climaxed with two 36-hole match tournaments at the end of November.

Led by a dedicated leadership group headed up by LJGA President Joel Navarro and Board Members Jee Yun Lee, Chris Salem, Sutee Nitakorn, Chris Armanini and Ben Hongo, the program provided quality exposure and development at the world-class Venues at Kapalua and Kaanapali for the youngsters.

Coordinator Chris Salem explained that the youth development program was a top priority this year, with Weekly Clinics provided by the staff and the more experienced student-athletes from the high school.

“The youth development program was a main focus for this year, and there was a collective and positive atmosphere throughout the season. The Division I high school players did a terrific job of mentoring the Younger kids,” said Salem.

He added that the high school kids are provided with job opportunities, as 16 of them are currently employed at the Kapalua Bay and Plantation courses.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is a major fundraiser for the organization.

“The Troon Management Company and the Sentry Golf Tournament also provide terrific opportunities for the Lahaina Junior Golf Association kids at their respective courses and at the Sentry Tournament of Champions coming up soon,” concluded Salem.