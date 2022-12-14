LaGrange semi-pro soccer team Legends FC sets Inaugural roster – LaGrange Daily News

LaGrange semi-pro soccer team Legends FC sets Inaugural roster Published 9:45 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Signing day.

The LaGrange based semi-pro soccer team Legends FC had its official signing day on Saturday as the team welcomed its first crop of players aboard the fledgling club.

“We are super excited that we have the crowd that we do,” club founder John Fuller said. “This is going to be the Inaugural season and this is the Inaugural team.”

The upstairs section of the Beacon Brewery was slammed full of coaches, players, family and even some supporters on Saturday.

It was a cause for celebrations as the first 24 members of the team were announced with 17 in attendance on Saturday. The team members come from far and wide. While six of the players originate from LaGrange, Legends FC brought in players from across the globe. The team will have a player from Sierra Leone, Panama, Columba, Mexico and Hawaii to name a few of the places that raised players suited for Legends FC.

The team will be an amalgamation of ethnicities, culture and soccer experience representing the city of LaGrange.

“I can’t stress enough how happy I am and the coaches and the administration are that all these players have jumped onboard. It’s very special,” Fuller said. “There’s a lot of buzz around town about the players. They don’t even know them, but they are about to.”

The 24 players announced on the roster are: Vlad Bonds, Dominys Bonilla, Jordan Bryant, Jimmy Cancino, Luke Cargill, Dennis Cole, John Croxson, Landon Faison, Quinn Franklin, Brandon Jones, Joshua Lane, Helsyn Martinez, Noriel Meneses, Matthew Chase Moore, Patricio Niekrasas, Taywatsone Phouthonesy, Jaime Ramirez, Donovan Renn, Said Rujana, Collin Selle’, Myles Sargent, Marco Vega, Noa Weigand and Kai Weigand.

This was the next major step for the team as they have already acquired a brand, jerseys and sponsors.

Practices are set to begin in January with games scheduled for March of 2023.