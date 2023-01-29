LaGrange College names new football Coach – LaGrange Daily News

LaGrange College names new football Coach Published 5:03 pm Sunday, January 29, 2023

Wesley Dodson was named today as the new head coach of the LaGrange College football program. Now serving as defensive coordinator at Hampden-Sydney College, Dodson is expected to join LaGrange later this week.

“From a very deep and qualified applicant pool of more than 150 candidates, Wes rose to the top,” said college President Susanna Baxter. “We are confident he will fulfill our vision for an excellent DIII football program committed to our student-athletes and their academic and athletic success.”

Dodson has worked at Hampden-Sydney since 2007, first as an Assistant Coach and then as defensive Coordinator since 2008. He also spent two years as an Assistant Coach at the College of William and Mary.

“We are a perfect fit for our program,” said Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Terlynn Olds. “They connected with current team members and our staff immediately.

“He has deep knowledge of all phases of the game and experience working with both on-campus constituents and the wider community. And his recruiting ties within the state will allow him to hit the ground running.”

For his part, Dodson is ready to get to work.

“My family and I are extremely excited to join the LaGrange College family, Panther Athletics and the LaGrange community,” he said. “I want to thank President Baxter and Vice President Terlynn Olds for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to lead the Panther Football program. It is their vision for LaGrange College and Panther Football that excites me about this opportunity.

“We are going to build this program on the foundation of family, professionalism and citizenship. There will be an emphasis on academics with the purpose of obtaining a Meaningful degree, as well as personal development. We are going to build and mold great men that the college and community will be proud of—with the Ultimate goal of being a Championship football program that is committed to Excellence in everything we do.

“I am eager to meet the team and get started building a program together that will excite LaGrange College, the alumni and the community of LaGrange.”

Dodson earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Western Michigan University where he played both quarterback and free safety and was a four-year letter winner.

He and his wife, Teresa, have three children and two grandchildren.

Panther football is one of 16 sports teams at LaGrange College.

Georgia’s oldest private institution of higher learning, LaGrange College has been ranked as a top-ten school and “best value” among 99 Southern regional colleges by US News & World Report. A four-year Liberal arts and sciences college Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, LaGrange offers more than 50 areas of study with an emphasis on global engagement and service.