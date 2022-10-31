Lagos Teams Experience Defeats On Day 8 Of The Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 Phase 2

Lagos teams Seasider Boys and Tojemarine Academy were soundly beaten on day 8 of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2022 phase 2 in Lagos.

A late surge for Seasider Boys wasn’t enough as they lost to Confluence Stars 29-27 Tojemarine Academy fell to superior handballing power Niger United as they lost 23-17 in the male category.

Other matches in the male category saw De Defenders defeat Benue Buffaloes 23-19 while Defending Champion Kano Pillars ruthlessly defeated Owena Kings 30-14 to remain on top of the league table

Meanwhile Rima Strikers met a different and super charged Police Machine and struggled to beat them 26-25.

In the Women Category, Bendel Dynamos lost to former Champion Plateau Peacocks 24-21 while Defender Babes defeated Benue Queens 28-26.

Defending Champion Safety Babes defeated Imo Grasshoppers 32-25.

DAY 8 SUNDAY 30/10/22 RESULTS.

MALE

1) D:Defenders–Benue Buffaloes 23–19.

2) Kano Pillars–Owena Kings 30–14.

3 ) Tojemarine Academy–Niger United 17–23.

4) Lagos Seasiders–Confluence Stars 27–29.

5) Rima Strikers–Police Machine 26–25.

FEMALE

1) Bendel Dynamos–Plateau Peacocks 21–24.

2) Defender Babes–Benue Queens 28–26.

3) Imo Grasshoppers–Safety Babes 25–32.



