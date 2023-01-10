NEWS RELEASE

JEFFERSON PARISH, LOUISIANA

January 10, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LAFRENIERE PARK SOCCER COMPLEX RECOGNIZED

BY AMERICAN SPORTS BUILDERS ASSOCIATION

JEFFERSON, LA – The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), a national organization for Builders and suppliers of materials for Athletic facilities, has named Fields 7 and 8 at Lafreniere Park a 2022 Distinguished Multi-Field Facility of the Year. Awards are presented each year to facilities built or designed by ASBA members which display excellence in sports facility construction.

In 2021, Fields 7 and 8 were transformed by Builder GeoSurfaces, Inc. from grass softball fields to two FIFA-certified synthetic turf fields as part of the Lafreniere Park Soccer Complex, the first turf facility in the Greater New Orleans area. The $3 million project, a public-private partnership between Jefferson Parish and the Louisiana Fire Soccer Club spearheaded by District 4 Councilman Dominick F. Impastato III, features lights that illuminate the fields for added night game availability and provides a venue for soccer training, scrimmages , games and tournaments. The design and construction engineer for this project was Meyers Engineering.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the ASBA for these state-of-the-art soccer fields at Lafreniere Park. While recognition for this work is an accomplishment for Jefferson Parish, the real winners are our Residents who benefit from these exceptional facilities, which continue to greatly enhance our quality of life,” said Councilman Impastato.

The American Sports Builders Association is a nonprofit trade association comprised of builders, designers and suppliers for sports facilities that exists to promote the highest standards of design, construction and maintenance.

According to Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng, “This award represents a significant achievement by our Jefferson Parish Parks and Recreation Department. High-quality sports amenities like the Lafreniere Park Sports Complex have drawn tournaments beyond our region, which helps put us on the map for our growing sports tourism economy.”

Lafreniere Park is a 155-acre park with several amenities, including a 2-mile jogging trail; a glass-enclosed room; The Foundation Center, which is available for meetings, receptions, showers and parties; eight picnic shelters; a 20-acre lagoon; two playgrounds; a carousel; multi-use sports fields and an 18-hole disc golf course.

“Lafreniere Park is the Jewel of Jefferson Parish,” said Park Director Tripp Rabalais. “The addition of these facilities is another enhancement to our comprehensive plan for the park, and we’re excited that our efforts are being recognized on a national level.”

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net

