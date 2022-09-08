Lafayette schools, local artists partner to help students learn with art

When Lynne Clearfield enters the classroom, it’s quiet. The second graders are sitting in their desks, arranged in three rows.

Clearfield moves to the front of the classroom while the teacher sits at her desk in the back. Clearfield turns on the speaker hanging at her hip and adjusts the microphone around her neck. When she asks the students how they’re doing on this Thursday morning, most respond with an enthusiastic thumbs up.

It’s one of Clearfield’s first movement arts Lessons of the new school year with this class at Broadmoor Elementary School, so the lesson is focused on the basics. Her goal is to get the students to understand movement arts and to get engaged.

This particular lesson is about making circles with their bodies. When Clearfield starts having the students make circles – first with their heads, then with their arms, bellies, hips and legs – some of the class is more enthusiastic than others. The boys, in particular, are slow to get going.

But by the end of the 30-minute lesson, the boys’ initial resistance has completely evaporated. A few of the boys even volunteered to perform a dance in front of their classmates, but all were enthusiastically moving in circles by the end.

Clearfield’s lesson is part of the Acadiana Center for the Arts’ Primary Academic and Creative Experiences program, called PACE for short. This school year is the first where PACE teaching artists – like Clearfield – will get in front of all PreK-3 students across the Lafayette Parish School System.

