Lafayette girls soccer caps Stellar week beating Teurlings | High Schools

The Lafayette High School girls soccer team has the goal of winning a district championship.

Coach John Carriere’s team made a big step in that direction Thursday night with a 5-1 win over Teurlings Catholic at Moore Park.

Lafayette’s mix of youth and experience makes it a difficult test for any opponent and there might be a deep playoff run in the Lions’ future, Carriere said.

“This is my third year and before we’ve always had goals of winning district and doing this and that in the playoffs,” Carriere said. “I changed it up a little bit this year and the girls have really bought in.”

Lafayette (10-3-1) played three games this week, but didn’t drop its level in beating David Thibodeaux 6-0, Cecilia 4-0 and Teurlings.

“I thought they were going to be tired with a little bit of dead legs, but they really brought their ‘A’ game today,” Carriere said of Thursday’s win.

Faith Chauvin opened the scoring when a 35-yard shot sailed over the Teurlings goalkeeper’s head into the net. Chauvin scored another goal from 30 yards in the second half to increase the Lions’ lead to 4-1.

Chauvin also created two goals. The first one came on a crossing assist to Brea Bailey, who headed the ball into the top corner of the net. On the second goal, Chauvin dribbled past three Teurlings players before shooting from the edge of the box. The Teurlings goalie spilled her save attempt into the path of Ryleigh Myers for the tap-in.

Bailey scored her second and the Lions’ fifth goal by picking the center back’s pocket on the edge of the box and slotting the ball into the bottom corner with five minutes remaining in the match.

“Brea worked very hard,” Carriere said. “There’s no doubt about it. She’s always in the right place at the right time. Some of those things you can’t coach. It’s just an instinct and knack for always wanting to be on the ball.”

The Lions honored junior varsity soccer player Nikkianna Caldwell after the game by giving the game ball to Caldwell’s mother. Caldwell died in a shooting on May 22.

“She has always been a big inspiration to us and her passing has really made us work together and come together as a unit,” Bailey said.

Lafayette will look to maintain its momentum against Pineville on Tuesday and continue its march to the district championship.

“We just have a great group of girls, and it’s my pleasure to be their coach,” Carriere said.