Ladylove coming to Bishop Arts: ‘the Viper Room, without the heroin’

The owners of Spinster Records will take over the former Grilled Cheese Co. space at 310 W. 7th and build a local-friendly, vinyl-record centric sound lounge, David Grover says. The Jim Lake-owned center houses Oddfellows and a future bakery/brewery that the Revelers Hall owners are planning, Grover tells us. His new place, Ladylove, is nestled in the corner suite and backs up to an alley, for which he also has plans.

His business partner Kate Siamro will run Ladylove, which they will co-own, he says.

Music-wise the offerings will complement their aforementioned Neighbors Revelers Hall, where one might find jazz and big band acts. We can expect more Latin-inspired music, hip hop and a variety of other genres at Ladylove.

The venture combines their love of drinking, records, hosting shows, late-night munchies and their Oak Cliff neighborhood.

“This space is bringing all that to the Bishop Arts area,” the owners noted on the fresh Ladylove Insta page. “It will feature Dallas’ best vinyl record jockeys every night of the week, plus a special events stage [will] host local and national acts with the best sound system in Dallas.”

Grover says they are imagining something “like the Viper Room, without the heroin.”

Jimmy Contreras, owner of Taco Y Vino, a nearby wine bar, will run the Ladylove kitchen and create the menu.

“And we aren’t holding back on creativity,” the owners noted. “Expect a spot for Midnight bites.”

Grover says he has some experience in the restaurant industry, having worked essentially every position in bars and diners while practicing as a musician.

He has 35 years in the music business behind him, based on the Advocate‘s previous reporting. He was in the bands Loud Sugar, Drop and the Fizzies, and he spun records as DJ Freakstyles. He is also a writer, producer and club promoter and has worked in the music retail industry, we noted.

The Ladylove owners say they are “excited to be in the space near our friends at Oddfellows … It’s been on our mind for so long.”

Grover says he’s been to Cartagena, Columbia and is inspired by the city’s brightly painted alleys. It’s something he hopes to incorporate into the alley adjacent to Ladylove — he envisions more art and color and light, he says, and his Landlord is on board.

This could be a step towards an even bigger expansion Grover says. Down the road he hopes to add more music- and record-themed businesses in Oak Cliff and West Dallas, but we will have to wait and listen for what comes next.