Ladycats Volleyball Crush Semis – Results Here

The Twentynine Palms High School Ladycats Volleyball team traveled to Orange Vista High School last night to take on the Coyotes for the Semifinals. The Cats won in 4 sets 25-22, 25-15, 20-25 and 25-22. The Ladycats started off a bit behind in the first set, but then settled down and found their groove as they pushed forward. The third set was a battle and cats fought back after being down by quite a few points. The momentum of the third set carried the cats in to the fourth set with what they needed to push through and come away with the win.

Head Coach Melissa McGivern said, “It was a total team effort to win this game. These 11 young ladies are something special and have played their hearts out.”

Sophomore Captain Jenica Silvas came up big on the defensive side with 20 digs, 7 kills, 2 ace serves and 18 assists. Senior Gabby Wunderlee was big at the net with 10 kills, 6 touches, one ace serve and 10 digs. Junior Kyla Palpallatoc, who is recovering from an injury in the quarterfinals game, still played well with 8 kills, 2 ace serves, 4 touches, 5 assists and 11 digs. Senior Itzel Solorio had the back court down with 7 digs, multiple saves, and Glorious serves. Senior Zemira Mosqueda played outstanding defense with 10 digs and 4 touches, while offensively had 4 assists and 5 kills. Sophomore Lindie Stewart had 4 kills and senior Lexi Hanson had 2 huge blocks.

The Ladycats will host the Eagles of United Christian Academy on November 5th, for the final round.