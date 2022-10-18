Lady Wave soccer honors eight Seniors – Darke County Now

Greenville drops Lady Wave senior day soccer match to Graham Lady Falcons

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave varsity soccer team dropped a 5-1 senior night match to the visiting Graham Lady Falcons that entered the day with an 11-2-2 record.

“It was a privilege, honor and a blessing to be able to coach and be around this group of outstanding young women,” said Veteran Lady Wave coach, Dave Ernst. “They will all be missed, but they all have made Lady Wave Soccer a better program.”

The Lady Falcons took a 1-0 lead at 34:15 in the first half of play with the Lady Wave battling back to knot the score at 1-1 at 27:34 with a goal by Lady Wave freshman Jayda Lyons with an assist from Lillian Schwer.

The visitors found the net for three more first half goals to lead 4-1 at the break and would score a single second half goal to earn the non-conference win.

Veteran Lady Wave coach, Dave Ernst took time to talk about each of his eight seniors.

“Kelly Combs, a 2 year letter winner, 2 year starter, a solid center defender and an even better young woman. Kelly is a quiet individual, but she brings aggressive and physical play to the field. Kelly will be missed, my only regret is that we didn’t have Kelly all 3 years.”

“Maddi Cook, a 4 year letter winner, 3 year starter, a strong outside defender. Maddi could possibly be one of the fastest players in the MVL, but has struggled this season with a few injuries. She brings an aggressive style of play to the Back 4.”

“Sami Frens, a 4 year letter winner, 4 year starter, 1 year Captain, a versatile outside midfielder. Sami can play at each level on the field, she is just a pleasure to coach. Sami will be tough to replace.”

“Morgan Hanes, our Team Manager. Morgan comes to us from Volleyball, she just wanted to be a part of and help the program. She has done both of those things. Morgan has helped with stats for the players and kept the attitude up for the players on the bench. It was great to have Mo for her final year.”

“Kamryn Hupman, a 4 year letter winner, 3 year starter – Kamryn has battled some injuries in her high school career, but is a solid outside defender. She has a great attitude and is a Pleasure to coach.”

“Lilly Lowe, a 4 year letter winner, 4 year starter, 2 year Captain – Lilly is a leader on and off the field, she demands more from each player during training and games. She is the center defender that has improved every year. She is a very strong, physical, and intelligent player. LiLo will leave a hole that will be tough to fill by just one player.”

“Isabella Ornelas, a 2 year letter Winner – Bella has an outstanding attitude and a Pleasure to be around. She brings an aggressive style of play to the field as an outside midfielder. Bella has improved each year and will be missed.”

“McKenzie Pressnall, a 4 year letter winner, 4 year starter, 1 year Captain – McKenzie is a highly skilled player that can play at all 3 levels on the field. She has the ability to make others better around her. McKenzie is getting the opportunity to play in college at Bluffton. McKenzie was a pleasure to work with for 3 years.”

“Lillian Schwer, a 4 year letter winner, 4 year starter, 1 year Captain – Lillian is a dominating force as forward on the left side of the field, she can dribble by most Defenders in the MVL, she brings a great deal of physicality to the field.”

Lady Wave senior, Lillian Schwer Advances the ball for Greenville in non-conference match with the Lady Falcons. (Gaylen Blosser photo)

Greenville senior, McKenzie Pressnall drills the ball for the Lady Wave in senior day match with Graham. (Gaylen Blosser photo)

Senior, Maddie Cook makes a move on the ball in senior day match with Graham. (Gaylen Blosser photo)

Greenville senior, Sami Frens Advances the ball for the Lady Wave in soccer match with Graham. (Gaylen Blosser photo)

Lady Wave freshman, Jayda Lyons makes a play for Greenville in Matchup with Graham Lady Falcons. (Gaylen Blosser photo)