Lady Vols sophomore Marta Suárez is stepping away from basketball

Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper announced Wednesday that redshirt sophomore Marta Suárez is stepping away from basketball temporarily for personal reasons.

The 6-foot-3 forward missed the past two games and will return home to Oviedo, Spain, while continuing her studies at Tennessee remotely. Suárez averaged 4.9 points, three rebounds and 12.4 minutes in 14 games this season.

“We’re here to support Marta and understand for personal reasons she’ll be home and we’ll continue to support her as best we can,” Harper said Wednesday. “From a team standpoint, obviously, that’s another player that can play multiple positions that gives you a spark that we’ll be without. But, obviously, sometimes, you need to support them in different ways, other than basketball.”

Suárez missed last season due to injury after earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors in 2020-21. She started in 14 of her 22 appearances as a freshman, averaging 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds, but couldn’t finish the season due to injury. This season, during the Virginia Tech game broadcast Dec. 4, it was announced Suárez’s mother is battling breast cancer.

“Things have been challenging for her,” Harper said of Suárez’s three years at Tennessee. “It’s been a lot, and I personally can’t imagine going halfway across the world and dealing with that. She’s an unbelievable young woman. She’s tough, she’s competitive and Intelligent and resilient, to be quite honest, resilient. I can’ t say that I would be able to do the same.”

Tennessee (10-6, 2-0 SEC) enters its second week of conference play undefeated. The Lady Vols will play Mississippi State on Thursday (6:30 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Suárez is the third player of the 16-player roster to be announced inactive this season. Senior Jessie Rennie has been out all season due to injury and senior center Tamari Key was announced out for the season in December due to blood clots in her lungs.

“They’ve been pretty resilient,” Harper said. “They’ve been bending, not breaking, through a lot of things. I think they do care for one another, and they hurt when their teammates are hurting. So again, it’s just another piece of adversity that this group is going to have to work through.”