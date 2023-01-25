Lady Vols basketball vs. UConn: Scouting report, score Prediction

Lady Vols basketball takes a break from SEC play on Thursday after an 8-0 start in the conference.

Tennessee (16-6, 8-0 SEC) faces No. 4 at UConn (18-2, 11-0 Big East) on Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). The historic rivalry will be preceded by a Women’s basketball edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” which stats at 7 pm ET on ESPN.

UConn will be without star guard Azzi Fudd. Coach Geno Auriemma said she would have “no weight bearing” on her reinjured knee for two weeks. But Tennessee may be without Jordan Horston, whose status remains unclear after missing Sunday’s game due to illness.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup:

MTSU RANKED BEFORE LADY VOLS:Best Women’s basketball team in Tennessee? MTSU ranked No. 23, the Lady Vols are on the cusp in the AP poll

CORA HALL’S BALLOT:How Lady Vols Writer Cora Hall voted in the AP Top 25: South Carolina proves gap with LSU

FROM SUNDAY’S WIN:This was no ordinary comeback by Lady Vols basketball vs Missouri and why it’s important

The Huskies have great post production

Aaliyah Edwards has stepped up in a major way for UConn. The 6-foot-3 forward took over the leading scorer role after Fudd was initially injured in December, and is averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Dorka Juhász, a 6-foot-5 forward, averages a double-double (14.8 points, 10.5 rebounds) and 3.6 assists. Forward Aubrey Griffin averages 13.6 points and 7.3 rebounds.

The Huskies’ front court will present a challenge for Tennessee. Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper didn’t think UT’s players were physical enough in the paint against Missouri, and that won’t cut it against UConn. Tennessee’s defense needs to focus on rebounding and being physical to defend the paint to win.

UConn guards complement bigs

UConn’s front court is next on the team in assists after point guard Nika Mühl, who averages a nation-leading 8.8 assists. Mühl only scores 6.4 points per game, but she’s a high-percentage shooter who can hit from deep.

Graduate guard Lou Lopez-Sénéchal has risen to the challenge without Fudd, pouring in 16.9 points per game. She shoots 49.4% overall and stretches the floor with her 49% shooting on 51 made 3-pointers.

Every starter besides Mühl averages double-figure scoring. The Lady Vols will be tested on their ability to play disciplined on both ends of the court for 40 minutes.

The Lady Vols need to start strong

In UConn’s only two losses this season, it trailed at halftime. Notre Dame had a 17-point lead, and Maryland had a seven-point lead. Those were also the only true road games the Huskies played in nonconference play.

The only other time the Huskies trailed at Halftime was in its win against Iowa, which was played on neutral court in Portland. UConn rebounded to score 51 second-half points, but Iowa is not a great defensive team.

Tennessee needs to start strong offensively and build a lead going into halftime. The Lady Vols also need strong 3-point shooting to open up one-on-one opportunities for Rickea Jackson in the paint.

Score Prediction

Tennessee 76, UConn 69: The Lady Vols need to hold UConn to fewer than 70 points to win, but I believe they have made the strides necessary to do so. If they don’t have Horston, the win will be much more difficult – but if Sara Puckett shoots like she did Sunday, Tennessee shouldn’t have a problem putting up points.