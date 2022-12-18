Lady Vols basketball vs. Stanford: Scouting report, score Prediction

Lady Vols basketball has a massive challenge Sunday.

But Tennessee (7-5) also has an opportunity. The nationally-televised Matchup with No. 2 Stanford (10-1) on Sunday (3 pm ET, ABC) is a chance to see how much the Lady Vols have improved from their underwhelming start to the season.

Tennessee has won three in a row since its 59-56 loss to No. 6 Virginia Tech on Dec. 4. Stanford has been off for two weeks since its 84-63 win against No. 23 Gonzaga the same day. The Cardinal lost their biggest game of the season so far to No. 1 South Carolina and are hunting for a signature win.

Here’s what you need to know about the matchup:

Tennessee has to find a way to stop Cameron Brink

When comparing the two teams, the Lady Vols match up pretty well with the Cardinal.

The main Matchup defensively that Tennessee needs to focus on is who will slow down Cameron Brink. The 6-foot-4 forward had 25 points, five rebounds and four blocks in Stanford’s overtime loss to the Gamecocks before fouling out.

Brink was largely neutralized in last season’s Matchup with the Lady Vols – she had four points and two rebounds before fouling out in only eight minutes played. But Tennessee doesn’t have Tamari Key anymore, and Brink is a better player than last season.

