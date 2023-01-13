Lady Vols basketball to debut ‘Summitt Blue’ jerseys vs Georgia

The long-awaited Tennessee jerseys honoring legendary Coach Pat Summitt are finally making their debut.

The Lady Vols basketball will wear the “Summitt Blue” jerseys against Georgia on Sunday (1 pm ET, SEC Network) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The alternate jerseys for the 2022-23 season were announced in August. Tennessee soccer and volleyball wore the light blue uniforms in the fall and Vols football added blue accents to its all-orange uniform against UT Martin, Summitt’s alma mater, in October.

But the most anticipated version of the “Summitt Blue” jerseys are for the Women’s basketball team. The Lady Vols basketball social accounts posted teasers of the jerseys on Friday.

