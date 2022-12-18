Lady Vols basketball score vs. Stanford: Live updates, TV info

Lady Vols basketball faces the ultimate litmus test of its nonconference slate.

Tennessee (7-5) has played the No. 3, no. 4, no. 6, No. 14 and No. 23 teams in the country already. Now the Lady Vols will take on No. 2 Stanford (10-1) on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, ABC) at Maples Pavilion.

The Cardinal have been impressive this season, nearly taking down No. 1 South Carolina at home in overtime. The loss was Stanford’s biggest game of the season so far, and it’s hunting for a signature win.

Meanwhile, the Lady Vols are trying to prove that they have truly turned the corner from an underwhelming start to the season. They’re on a three-game win streak since losing to No. 6 Virginia Tech by three points, and they need a big win even more than Stanford.

