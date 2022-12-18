Lady Vols basketball fourth-quarter breakdown leads to loss at Stanford

The Tennessee Lady Vols looked like they were on the brink of a miracle.

Tennessee was leading No. 2 Stanford by five going into the fourth quarter. But the Cardinal opened the final 10 minutes on a 9-0 run and the Lady Vols couldn’t recover, falling 77-70 to Stanford on Sunday at Maples Pavilion.

The Tennessee defense that held strong all game faltered when it needed to close out a season-changing win. Stanford (11-1) outscored the Lady Vols 24-12 in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Vols (7-6) struggled to slow down Stanford forward Cameron Brink, who had 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks. All of Tennessee’s posts were in foul trouble in the last quarter, and Jasmine Franklin – who had four points and six rebounds – fouled out with three minutes left in the game. Haley Jones notched a double-double for Stanford as well and had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button