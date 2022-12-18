Lady Vols basketball fourth-quarter breakdown leads to loss at Stanford

The Tennessee Lady Vols looked like they were on the brink of a miracle.

Tennessee was leading No. 2 Stanford by five going into the fourth quarter. But the Cardinal opened the final 10 minutes on a 9-0 run and the Lady Vols couldn’t recover, falling 77-70 to Stanford on Sunday at Maples Pavilion.

The Tennessee defense that held strong all game faltered when it needed to close out a season-changing win. Stanford (11-1) outscored the Lady Vols 24-12 in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Vols (7-6) struggled to slow down Stanford forward Cameron Brink, who had 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks. All of Tennessee’s posts were in foul trouble in the last quarter, and Jasmine Franklin – who had four points and six rebounds – fouled out with three minutes left in the game. Haley Jones notched a double-double for Stanford as well and had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Jordan Horston led the Lady Vols with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals.

FRESHMAN BREAKOUT GAME:Lady Vols basketball Downs UCF 99-64 in Justine Pissott breakout game

SUPPORTING KEY:How Lady Vols basketball staff showed support for Tamari Key after season-ending diagnosis

HEARING THE DIAGNOSIS:How Lady Vols’ Kellie Harper learned of Tamari Key’s blood clots: ‘It’s a lot to handle’

Tennessee starts strong against the Cardinal

The Lady Vols came out strong against Stanford on both ends of the court.

Jordan Horston and Sara Puckett combined for Tennessee’s first 10 points. By halftime, the pair combined for 23 of Tennessee’s 35 points. The Lady Vols shot 36.1% from the field and made three of 10 from behind the arc in the first half. Puckett’s 11 points were all in the first half and she only played four minutes after halftime, partially due to foul trouble.

Stanford shot 40.6%, but it only made one of seven 3-point attempts in the first half. After giving up 20 points in the first quarter, Tennessee held the Cardinal to 15 points in the second. The Lady Vols also forced five turnovers – three of them steals – and only committed two of their own.

Tennessee didn’t allow Stanford to get out in transition – it didn’t have a single fast break point before halftime.

Horston finished off the high glass to tie the score 35-35 at halftime.

Lady Vols battle on the boards

Stanford outrebounded Tennessee 16-8 in the first quarter.

The Cardinal started off strong on the boards with eight of their first-quarter rebounds off the Offensive glass. But Stanford had only seven second-chance points.

Tennessee Flipped a switch in the second quarter and it matched Stanford’s 11 rebounds and allowed only one Offensive rebound. Brink’s two fouls limited her to three minutes in the second, which only helped the Lady Vols’ efforts.

Stanford kept the pressure up on the boards, though, and ended up outrebounding UT 53-38.

Tennessee makes a third-quarter push

In Tennessee’s last two third quarters, it has outscored opponents 61-19.

That was never going to happen against Stanford, but the Lady Vols made a game-changing push in the third quarter once again to outscore Stanford 23-18. The Cardinal went 5:30 without hitting a field goal in the third and Tennessee went on a 10-0 run to give itself a 52-44 lead with 3:37 left in the quarter.

Rickea Jackson was a huge contributor to the effort. She made three shots in a row for Tennessee and was efficient off the bench. Jackson scored eight of her 14 points in the third.

Tennessee’s defense held strong and forced Stanford into five turnovers, four of them steals to score six points off turnovers. But the dominant third quarter wasn’t enough to sustain the Lady Vols.

Up next

The Lady Vols will have time off for the holidays and will return to Thompson-Boling Arena to face Wofford (8-3) on Dec. 27 (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network+).