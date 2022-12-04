Lady Vols basketball falls short of comeback vs Virginia Tech, now 4-5

The effort was there for Lady Vols basketball, but the result was not.

Despite holding No. 9 Virginia Tech to eight points in the fourth quarter, Tennessee was unable to complete the comeback win. The Lady Vols fell 59-56 to the Hokies on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee (4-5) got within two points with 7.7 seconds left, but Jordan Horston’s baseline jumper to tie the game bounced off the rim.

Tennessee had multiple chances to tie the game when only down 55-51 in the fourth, but the shorthanded Lady Vols struggled offensively with the exception of Horston and Tamari Key. Horston had 26 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Tennessee held Elizabeth Kitley to six points, but Kayana Traylor was the difference for the Hokies (8-0) with 18 points.

YOUNG TALENT:Why developing Jillian Hollingshead’s versatility could be key for Tennessee Lady Vols

DECIDING MINUTES:Here’s how Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper is managing roster size, 11-player rotation

LAST SUNDAY:Lady Vols basketball routs Eastern Kentucky; Jordan Horston surpasses 1,000 career points

Lady Vols missing three key pieces

Leading scorer Rickea Jackson did not play Sunday due to coach’s decision and post players Jillian Hollingshead and Jasmine Franklin were out due to concussion protocol.

Jackson averages 17.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. She and Horston have been the engine of Tennessee’s offense this season, and her absence was noticeable.

Hollingshead has been a spark off the bench in the Lady Vols’ last two wins, averaging 10 points per game on 75% shooting and six rebounds in 13 minutes. Franklin, a Graduate forward from Missouri State, has averaged 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.3 minutes off the bench.

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston (25) shoots and scores over Virginia Tech guard Cayla King (22) during the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Lady Vols and Virginia Tech Hokies in Knoxville, Tenn. is Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Tennessee defense inconsistent quarter to quarter

The Lady Vols trailed 23-13 after the first quarter. Their urgency on defense was present, but there were too many breakdowns that allowed the Hokies to hit open shots.

In the second quarter, Tennessee held Virginia Tech to 11 points. The Lady Vols turned things up defensively and were able to keep Kitley from scoring at all in the second. Virginia Tech committed seven turnovers in the second and Tennessee scored nine points off them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button