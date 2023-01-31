Lady Vols basketball falls on the road to No. 3 LSU, Kim Mulkey

Angel Reese took her time celebrating a steal and scored a bucket in the fourth quarter.

Lady Vols basketball contained No. 3 LSU’s double-double machine in the first half, but that didn’t last. Reese stole the ball from Rickea Jackson and Drew the foul as her layup fell through the net. Her three-point play was amid an 11-0 run to give LSU a 12-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter.

Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) fought to recover, but it committed six of its 16 turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Lady Vols fell 76-68 to LSU (21-0, 9-0) on Monday in front of a record-breaking crowd of 15,157 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button