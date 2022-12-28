Lady Vols basketball closes out nonconference play with a 92-53 win over Wofford

Justine Pissott pulled up from a few feet behind the arc.

The ball sailed through the net. It was the freshman’s third 3-pointer in a row to fuel Tennessee’s 11-2 run to open the second quarter Tuesday. Lady Vols basketball ran Wofford off the court in their last nonconference game, notching a 92-53 win at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper was already clapping before Pissott shot her third consecutive 3-pointer because she knew it was going in.

“We have so much confidence in her ability to shoot the basketball,” Harper said. “Awesome find by Jordan Walker. She just hit two, Let’s find her for a third … Like I’ve said from day one, she’s really good, and she’s going to be really good for us. So I’m proud of her, proud of her improvement and her focus and her fight.”

