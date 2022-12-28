Lady Vols basketball closes out nonconference play with a 92-53 win over Wofford

Justine Pissott pulled up from a few feet behind the arc.

The ball sailed through the net. It was the freshman’s third 3-pointer in a row to fuel Tennessee’s 11-2 run to open the second quarter Tuesday. Lady Vols basketball ran Wofford off the court in their last nonconference game, notching a 92-53 win at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Lady Vols Coach Kellie Harper was already clapping before Pissott shot her third consecutive 3-pointer because she knew it was going in.

“We have so much confidence in her ability to shoot the basketball,” Harper said. “Awesome find by Jordan Walker. She just hit two, Let’s find her for a third … Like I’ve said from day one, she’s really good, and she’s going to be really good for us. So I’m proud of her, proud of her improvement and her focus and her fight.”

Tennessee (8-6) scored more than 20 points in the first three quarters while holding Wofford (9-4) to fewer than 20 points in each quarter.

A COACH’S DAUGHTER:To understand Jordan Horston the Lady Vols basketball star, start with dad

FROM STANFORD:Lady Vols basketball knows exactly where it stands after loss to No. 2 Stanford

Rickea Jackson led the Lady Vols with 16 points, six rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes. Jordan Horston followed with 13 points, four rebounds, a block and a steal in 14 minutes. Beyond the two seniors, it was a balanced scoring night for Tennessee, with 50 points coming from the bench.

Jackson continues to come off the bench after returning from her two-game absence due to coach’s decision. Harper said there isn’t anything holding her out of the starting lineup.

“We’re playing pretty well right now,” Harper said. “It’s been good for us, I’m not holding her out for any reason other than just the way we’ve been playing, it’s been working.”

The 39-point win was Tennessee’s sixth win by 30 or more points.

Lady Vols nearly hold Wofford scoreless first quarter

Tennessee opened the game on a 22-0 run.

Wofford missed its first 14 field goal attempts and missed all seven 3-pointers. The Lady Vols’ defense and size stifled the Terriers, who shot only 6.7%. Half of their four first-quarter points were free throws.

Meanwhile, Tennessee couldn’t miss on the Offensive end, shooting 52.9%. Horston and Jackson led the Lady Vols with seven points each in the first.

Tennessee is shooting from 3-point range

The Lady Vols put up 49 points by Halftime – 27 of them were off 3-pointers.

Sophomore Sara Puckett and Pissott led the way, shooting a combined 5-for-6 from behind the arc. Karoline Striplin, Tess Darby, Horston and Jackson each made one in the first half.

Horston said she told Pissott during the game to stop looking around when she got the ball and start shooting it. Then Pissott made her three straight 3-pointers in the second.

“I’m very proud of Justine, her confidence is building day by day,” Horston said. “She wants to be better, she wants to be coached – she wants it, you can tell.”

Wofford focused on packing the paint defensively, and Tennessee had multiple shooters on the floor at a time. The Lady Vols had good spacing offensively and it led to quality shots from deep.

Tennessee ended up making 12-of-28 from behind the arc.

Tennessee has high-assist win

The Lady Vols tallied 22 assists on 31 made field goals.

It’s the fifth time this season Tennessee has had more than 20 assists and the seventh game with more assists than turnovers. The Lady Vols broke their three-game streak of single-digit assists – which is a program record – with 13 turnovers, but multiple turnovers were due to officiating.

“Just everybody was really confident shooting the ball today and everybody was confident in their teammates,” Striplin said. “I think that that’s something really special when you know the person next to you is going to knock the shot down and just believing in each other. I think that’s just showing how far we’ve come camaraderie-wise.”

Striplin led the team with six assists, which is a career-high for her. Jordan Walker was right behind her with four assists and eight other Lady Vols had at least one assist.

Up next

Tennessee kicks off SEC play on the road against Florida (11-2) on Thursday (6 pm ET, SEC Network+).