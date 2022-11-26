Lady Vols basketball bounces back with a 69-51 win over Colorado

Jordan Horston knocked the ball loose and took off down the court.

Rickea Jackson followed and Horston found her for an easy finish in transition. Two minutes later, Horston launched a 3-pointer, which bounced off the rim. But Jackson was there to grab the rebound, draw a foul on the put-back attempt and made both free throws.

The dynamic senior duo was the engine in the Tennessee Lady Vols’ 69-51 win against Colorado at Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday. Horston scored a game-high 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting, and Jackson was right behind with 20 points.

The pair also combined for 14 rebounds. The No. 24 Lady Vols (3-4) won the battle on the boards 38-33 against Colorado (4-2).

Horston Sparks early lead

Horston scored or assisted 14 of Tennessee’s 17 first-quarter points.

The senior starter energized the Lady Vols in the first half, making plays on both ends of the floor. Horston nearly had a double-double at Halftime with 11 points and seven rebounds, along with three assists.

Jackson was near double-double territory by halftime as well, with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The pair led Tennessee to a 30-14 Halftime lead.

Defense continues to progress

Colorado started the second half with a layup, but then Tennessee forced two consecutive turnovers.

The Lady Vols capitalized on both, forcing the Buffs into a timeout. It wasn’t perfect, but Tennessee’s defense held Colorado to 21.7% from the field and single-digit scoring in the first two quarters.

UT’s defense forced 24 turnovers to neutralize 22 of its own and scored 22 points off them. Tennessee held the Buffs to 32.2% shooting from the field and only 27.3% from behind the arc.

Hollingshead produces off the bench

Jillian Hollingshead muscled down a defensive rebound and dribbled out past the arc.

The sophomore forward saw Horston on the wing and launched a pass, which Horston easily took to the basket and finished.

Hollingshead seems to have settled in for Tennessee and she’s providing welcome production off the bench. Senior center Tamari Key only had two points, three rebounds, one block and three turnovers in 17 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Hollingshead was strong on the blocks and the boards and ended with seven points, four rebounds and a steal in 12 minutes played.

Up next

Tennessee gets one day off before returning to Thompson-Boling Arena to face Eastern Kentucky on Sunday (2 pm ET, SEC Network+).