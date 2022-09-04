Lady Topper Soccer Draws with Belmont

Next Game: at Ole Miss 9/8/2022 | 6 P.M SECN+ Sept. 08 (Thu) / 6 PM at Be Miss History

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer (2-2-2) ended its match against Belmont (1-1-3) in a 0-0 tie on Sunday afternoon in Bowling Green.

“I thought we did a good job of controlling the tempo in the game, especially in the second half,” said head Coach Jason Neidell . “I thought our shot selection was pretty poor…I thought we could have been a little more creative and found ways to get into the other team’s box and create some better chances for ourselves. Credit to Belmont, they’re a pretty stingy defense. “

Both teams failed to score, but the Lady Toppers outshot the Bruins 20-7 on the day. WKU had several dangerous scoring attempts, including a goal that was called off due to WKU being offsides and a close-range free kick that the Belmont goalkeeper was able to save.

It was the second straight shut out for the goalkeeper Alexis Bach and the WKU defense after a 1-0 win on Thursday against Kentucky.

Brooke Sleeve paced the Lady Toppers with five shots while Lily Drum had three shots with two being on goal.

WKU will be on the road for the next three matches, taking on Ole Miss (Sept. 8), Arkansas State (Sept. 11) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 15).

