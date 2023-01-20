Lady Pups soccer recognized for elite 2022 season – The McPherson Sentinel

By Joel Muhs

The McPherson Sentinel

MCPHERSON – It could be said that a team is special when they’re still talked about nearly a year after their season ended, but last year’s McPherson High School Lady Pups soccer team is accomplishing that feat as they earned one of several awards, including the esteemed Team Pinnacle Award.

Not only did the Lady Pups finish as one of the top teams on the soccer field in class 4A-1A after finishing in third place at state in 2022, but also in the classroom. In Honor of McPherson’s hard work on and off the field, the Lady Pups earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Pinnacle Award for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The award is given out to just 35 high school teams and seven college teams throughout the country that have earned the High School Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award, the High School Team Academic Award and achieved a winning percentage of .750 or better during the soccer season .

“It takes a lot of different factors,” McPherson High School head soccer Coach Chris Adrian said about the Honor of earning the Team Pinnacle Award. “Obviously, you got to be academically really strong. It had to be above a 3.25 team GPA and I think we actually ended up finishing with a team 3.5 GPA, so we were well over the requirement to get that.”

Part of winning the Team Pinnacle Award comes from a team’s play on the soccer field. In their 2022 season, the Lady Pups finished with a 15-4-1 record and earned silver in the High School Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Awards, which signifies just 11 to 30 percent of cards accumulated by a team during a season.

“The other things that factor into it are success on the field. You got to win a lot of games, you have to do well in the postseason and the third factor that goes into it is how your team plays,” Adrian said about the play of his team during the 2022 spring season. “It’s kind of the respect other teams have for you. If you get too many yellow cards or red cards, that disqualifies you from winning that award. There’s a lot that goes into it and it’s pretty cool to celebrate last year’s team still. It’s the first team we’ve ever had win the (Team Pinnacle) award, which I think says a lot in terms of just all-around great kids, great students and great Athletes on that team.”

The sixth and final loss that McPherson suffered last spring was in the state semifinals to eventual Champion Bishop Miege, who has won six state championships in a row. The Lady Pups took the Stags to multiple overtimes before falling in penalty kicks, but rebounded one day later by defeating Cair Paravel 3-2 to take home third place at state.

Although McPherson High School prides itself in hanging state championship banners, Adrian believes the 2022 Lady Pups deserve the attention of a state champion despite coming up short of the first-place hardware.

“McPherson’s got such a standard of winning state championships, but there are teams that get overlooked a lot of times that don’t finish hanging a banner. That last year I thought was an example of a team that didn’t get the credit that they deserved,” Adrian said. “For us to still be able to talk about them is the respect that they deserve.”

Much of the success from last year’s McPherson team came from the senior quartet of Megan Everhart, Olivia Rodriguez, Lauren Labertew and Sydney Achilles, as all four Seniors graduated from high school and committed to playing soccer at the college level. Everhart now plays for Johnson County Community College, Rodriguez plays for McPherson College, Labertew plays for Fort Hays State University and Achilles plays for Washburn University.

However, it was Achilles who earned a spot on the 2021-2022 United Coaches Association academic all-American roster. The 2021-2022 academic all-American list includes a total of 126 student-athletes (54 boys and 72 girls) from across the country that was recognized for their outstanding performance on the field, while also achieving a minimum of a 3.75 GPA in the classroom.

Achilles recorded a 4.30 GPA during her senior year at the high school and was one of just four student-athletes from Kansas that earned academic all-American honors out of the 126 total recipients.

“Sydney was one of those once-in-a-generation types of players,” Adrian said on being able to Coach Achilles throughout her career in the McPherson soccer program. “Her maturity was well beyond her years and she did everything the right way. She was just one of those players that it felt like an honor to have the opportunity to coach.”

“You couldn’t ask for a better kid or a more deserving woman to win that award. I think she’s probably the first one to win an academic all-American award for us. She’d probably blow it off like it was no big deal, but it’s really cool and well-deserved. Her work in the classroom, on the field and then, even more importantly, what she did off the field I thought is what set her apart.”

During her freshman season at Washburn, Achilles was diagnosed with what is known as compartment syndrome. The rare condition affects a person’s legs and causes increased pressure and swelling in a muscle compartment, which leads to muscle and nerve damage.

“It’s definitely a little bit of a roadblock for her, but just like Sydney’s done with every other roadblock in her life, she’s taking it full stride without complaining,” Adrian said about the way Achilles has battled compartment syndrome. “She finds a way to always see the bright side and how this is going to help her grow.”

Despite compartment syndrome derailing the start of Achilles’ college career, Adrian knows the former Bullpup will find a way to get back to the soccer field Stronger than ever.

“Things are getting a lot better now. Her one leg was doing really good and now the other one is finally starting to get better,” Adrian said on Achilles’ Healing progress. “I’m confident that she will get back to playing at the highest level that she was, but I’m just as confident that, for some reason, if she doesn’t, she’s going to be fine.”

After the Lady Pups earned the Team Pinnacle Award and Achilles earned academic all-American honors, the final recognition of the program’s elite 2022 season was Adrian earning the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association class 4A-1A co-Coach of the Year Award in both the spring and fall season.

As a whole in 2022, Adrian led both the girls and boys soccer teams at the high school to a third-place finish at state, which included an improbable state run by the Bullpup boys after starting the regular season with a 3-11 record.

“It feels good to see that appreciation and to see the hard work that we as a staff do,” Adrian said about earning 4A-1A Coach of the year honors. “To me, it’s very much a team award. You’ve got to have a lot of different things and it’s not just one person. It starts with a great coaching staff and I definitely have that with Erin O’Connor and Jerry Bowen.”

“Yeah the recognition feels good and that’s cool to see, but now we’re kind of getting back into it and we’re going to try and do it all over again this spring. Again, I can’t do it without the other coaches and the team. I’d also say that our administration at the high school is one of the best in the state.”

As the Awards have piled up for the Lady Pups, a brand new spring season approaches in March. In order to help prepare and recharge for the upcoming soccer season, Adrian and the McPherson coaching staff took a recent trip to the United Soccer Coaches convention in Philadelphia.

“Being able to just talk with Jerry and Erin about the things we want to do this year and hearing from incredible speakers (at the convention) that were giving us ideas was awesome. We were picking the brains of division one college coaches on ‘Hey, what are things we can do as a high school team?'” Adrian said about the coaches convention and the upcoming spring season. “We are ready to go. The excitement is there and it’s a great way to kind of get that energy boost going into your spring season.”

One final step remains as the Lady Pups prepare to take the field again in March, and that’s to Duplicate the Magical 2022 season. Although the bar was raised following last year’s team, Adrian believes this year’s team is up to the task.

“It’s been really fun to still be able to talk about this team and kind of relive what they did,” Adrian said. “We have so many key players on our team returning and hopefully they’re seeing all of this and are like ‘Alright, Let’s be the next team to have a great spring season and to hopefully do a lot of great things just like we saw last year.’”