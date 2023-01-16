Lady Panthers go 4-0, win Bullard Winter Cup Championship

Jan. 15—BULLARD — Bullard completed the non-district portion of its schedule on Saturday at Panther Stadium where the Lady Panthers garnered four victories, all by shutout, over the weekend to win the Championship of the 2nd Annual Bullard Winter Cup Soccer Tournament.

The Lady Panthers will take a 6-0-2 record into conference play, which is scheduled to begin on Friday when Bullard hosts Van at 7:15 pm

“This will be the first time that the Bullard girls have been undefeated going into district… and of course, winning out of the tournament,” Bullard head soccer Coach Tiffaney Cooksey said.

Lindale came in second place and Palestine was third in the 10-team field.

Cooksey explained that since Bullard and Lindale are district rivals, it was decided not to play a Championship game against the Lady Eagles, with first and second place being determined based on points that were calculated via a formula that was established prior to the start of the three-day tourney.

Bullard had 38 points to Lindale’s 30.

The Lady Panthers secured wins over Nacogdoches, 1-0, Sabine, 3-0, Tyler Chapel Hill, 4-0 and against Paris North Lamar, 3-0.

Statistical leaders for Bullard in the tourney included Niyah Gee (4 goals, 2 assists), Rylie Graul (2 goals, 1 assist), Paige Barnett (2 goals, 1 assist) and Rylie Jo Garner (1 goal, 1 assist).

Addy Cummings and Karleigh Hagen had a goal each for Bullard with Maddie Carlile and Lucy Schultz each contributing an assist.

Ramzee Matejka provided the Lady Panthers with outstanding play from her goalkeeper position throughout the tournament.

“Although we still have things to work on, I was very pleased with the young ladies,” Cooksey said.