Lady Mules win 3 in volleyball action

The Wahkiakum Mules volleyball team made the most of their home court advantage this week, beating three challengers.

Ilwaco was the first to visit last Wednesday, and the Lady Mules dispatched them in four sets, 18-22, 25-22, 27-25, and 25-23.

“My bench was fire tonight,” Coach Kayli Hurley said, “and definitely was the seventh man for us.”

Ian Brandon Reigha Niemeyer makes a hard hit.

Hurley said that Amirah Abdul Kareem had a strong serve receive and defense. Setter Breyonna Montgomery had 21 assists; Reigha Niemeyer added seven kills and eight digs, and Miya Kerstetter had six kills and five aces. Helen Lewis contributed three kills and one ace, and Ava Thomas had two kills.

South Bend followed on Monday, and Wahkiakum beat them in four sets, 22-25, 27-25, 26-24, and 25-15.

Kerstetter had 10 kills and five aces; Niemeyer had six kills, four aces and 10 digs; Thomas put up two kills and three aces, and Lewis and Genevieve Fleming showed growth in their net play, according to Hurley.

On Tuesday, the Lady Mules beat Onalaska in three sets, 25-11, 25-18, and 25-16.

Lewis had four aces and one block; Niemeyer and Kerstetter had seven kills and three aces each, and Montgomery had 16 assists, three aces and two kills.

The team is 3-2 overall. They travel to Napavine on Thursday and Kalama next Tuesday.