Lady Lions’ soccer opens district at Lampasas with momentum

Mike Lee / Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood girls’ soccer team is set to open the District 5-4A schedule at 6 pm Friday at Lampasas, and the Lady Lions have plenty of momentum.

In their most recent game, the Lady Lions claimed a 2-1 win last Friday, Jan. 20, at state-ranked Burnet, which came in with a 10-0-1 record. Even though Tuesday’s final scheduled nondistrict game at Sweetwater was canceled due to inclement weather, the Lady Lion are 6-1-1 Entering district and coming off their best performance of the young season.

“The Burnet game was the best we’ve looked all season,” Brownwood Coach Alexis Mosqueda said Thursday. “We looked like a team on the field. We have some great individual players, but the key to our success in the district is playing as a team.

“Even with Burnet having a great record and a state ranking, we need to play every game with the same determined mindset, no matter who the opponent is. We had two good days of practice, and it carried over the field. We played awesome at Burnet.”

Mosqueda said that, considering the Lady Lions had been handcuffed by illness prior to the Burnet game, not having to play Tuesday as Sweetwater was an advantage.

“Not playing Tuesday allowed us to get over our sickness. All our players are available for the first district game,” the Coach said. “We’ve had a couple of good practices. I believe the girls are ready.”

Lambasas is 3-6-1 Entering Friday’s district opener. It will be Brownwood’s first game in its new district after having been in a four-team league in which everyone qualified for the playoffs, no matter what.

District 5-4A includes seven teams, with the top four going to the postseason. In addition to Brownwood and Lampasas, District 5-4A includes Stephenville (6-0-1), Salado (13-1-0), China Spring (9-3-2), Gatesville (4-1) and Little River Academy (2-0).

“It’s going to be a tough district, and we’re glad,” Mosqueda said. “We have to work to get to where we want to be, which is in the playoffs.”

The Coach specifically mentioned the backline defense as a key to how the Lady Lions will fare in the district. That group includes Ibis Alvarado, Jasmine Gibbs, Reagan Ratliff and Sidney Atkins, a sophomore and the only new backline starter from last season.

“Our defense has been playing really well,” Mosqueda said. “They need to hold their position and hold that shutout. They’ve been phenomenal.”