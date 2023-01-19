Lady Lions’ soccer faces No. 3 Burnet after tying Lake View

Mike Lee / Brownwood Bulletin

The Brownwood Lady Lions soccer team, fresh off a 2-2 tie with San Angelo Lake View on Tuesday, will face a major challenge at state-ranked Burnet at 6 pm Friday.

Brownwood is 5-1-1 this season and ranked No. 12 in Class 4A in the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) poll after Tuesday’s tie. Burnet is 10-1-1 and ranked No. 3 in the TGCA poll after losing its first game 4-2 Tuesday to Wimberley.

“Burnet is going to be a tough test, especially on the road,” Lady Lions’ Coach Alexis Mosqueda said. “But we have to learn to get those on-the-road games. We have to learn to travel, get off the bus and be ready to warm up and play.

“We open district with a bunch of road games, so we have to learn to play at places we’re not familiar with.”

The Brownwood girls play their first four District 5-4A games on the road, starting Jan. 27 at Lampasas, and continuing with games at China Spring, Salado and Stephenville. The Lady Lions don’t play at home again until Feb. 14 when they host Gatesville.

In the 2-2 tie with Lake View, Brownwood played without three sick starters in Braycee Lee, Reagan Ratliff and Priscilla Sanchez. Reserve player Jacklyn Lewis also missed the Lake View game because of a concussion.

“We really got hit hard with the flu. It’s not just athletes. A lot of kids all over the school are out sick,” Mosqueda said. “Having three starters out gave us a completely different sense of normalcy. We’d had the same starting 11 in all our (previous) games.”

Ataleigh Constancio scored a goal with a Kennedy Johnson assist in the first half for a 1-0 Brownwood lead, but Lake View rallied for a 1-1 tie.

In the second half, Brownwood took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Johnson with an assist from Molly Oliver. But Lake View (4-2-3 this year) again rallied for a 2-2 tie.

“It was good that we didn’t come up short with three starters out, but at the same time, we didn’t get the results we wanted,” Mosqueda said. “The girls who stepped up and started did a great job. It was good for the Younger girls to get minutes under their legs for an entire game. It was good experience for them to fill a starting role for us.”

The new starters that stepped up were Adryanna Huerta, Jasmine Gibbs and Mariah Young.

“Adryanna is a junior, and she’s always there for us when we need her,” Mosqueda said. “She knows she has a big role for us.

“Mariah is a junior move-in from Denton. She came to us last year, but with an ACL injury. She went through a full rehab and is 100 percent now. But this is our first chance to see her perform after the injury. She has a lot of soccer knowledge.

“And Jasmine always plays lights out when we need her,” Mosqueda said. “She was a starter last year, but we moved her to the back row. She has embraced her new role. She’s one of our leaders on the field.”