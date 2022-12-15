Lady Lions’ Lisa Stidham To Be Inducted Into Indiana Basketball Hall Of Fame

Penn State Women’s basketball alum Lisa (Shepherd) Stidham will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, the organization announced it’s Tuesday.

Stidham will be one of 10 women inducted on Saturday, April 29, at the 21st annual Women’s Awards Banquet.

Stidham played for the Lady Lions from 1997 to 2001. In 2000, she helped the team reach its first Final Four appearance and win the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Stidham still stands as one of the best shooters in Lady Lions history. She’s ranked third all-time in made three-point field goals (230), sixth in three-point shooting percentage (39.4%), and 11th in scoring (1,663).

After leaving Penn State, Stidham served as an Assistant Coach at North Central, where she won the 2012 Indiana 4A State Championship.

She built up quite the resume during her playing career in Indiana. She earned Miss Basketball honors in 1997, the Gatorade Player of the Year, and was a first-team Parade All-American during her senior year of high school, among other honors.

Stidham currently owns Dream Makers Basketball, which coaches aspiring professional basketball players. She also owns S&S Elite Sports, a training facility in Whiteland, Indiana, and is a Coach on the Hamilton Southeastern staff.