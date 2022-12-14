Lady Lions’ Lisa (Shepherd) Stidham Selected to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Penn State Women’s basketball great Lisa (Shepherd) Stidham (1997-2001) is one of 10 Women’s inductees to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, the organization’s board of directors announced Tuesday. Stidham will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame Saturday, April 29, at the 21st annual Women’s Awards Banquet.

Stidham helped the Lady Lions make their first Final Four appearance in 2000 and garnered a spot on the NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Region Team. She ranks in program history third in three-point field goals made (230), sixth in three-point shooting percentage (39.4), 10th in free throw shooting (80.6%) and 11th in scoring (1,663). In her career, she was a three-time Academic All-B1G selection, Second Team All-Big Ten in the 2000-01 season, Honorable mention the previous two years and all-freshman.

In her prestigious career in the Hoosier State, she was the 1997 Miss Basketball award winner, an Indiana All-Star, Gatorade Player of the Year, Nike WBCA All-American, and Parade All-American 1st team in her senior season at Richmond High School. During that season, she averaged 29.9 points per game while accumulating 132 rebounds, 80 assists, and 87 steals. She holds the career scoring record for boys or girls at Richmond with 2,140 career points.

Following playing at Penn State, she was an Assistant Coach at North Central from 2011-2020 where they were the 2012 State Champions. Lisa has been an activities director in different Nursing homes and the owner of Dream Makers Basketball since 2008, and co-owner of S&S Elite Sports since 2016. Stidham is currently on the Hamilton Southeastern coaching staff.