Lady Jays finish 3-2 in Ozark Grand Slam

OZARK — The Jefferson City Lady Jays rebounded from two losses Friday to win three matches Saturday at the Ozark Grand Slam Invitational.

Jefferson City started Saturday with a 25-23, 25-11 win against Joplin. Hannah Linthacum had nine kills and four blocks, while Maddie Mitchell dished out 11 assists, Bri Avey had four kills and Ava Reeser had 19 digs.

The Lady Jays then beat Springfield Central 25-14, 25-15 in Saturday’s second match. Nola Borgmeyer led the team with four kills, while Hannah Vogt had seven assists and three kills and Mitchell had eight assists and three kills.

Jefferson City won its third match 27-25, 25-13 against St. Francis Borgia. Mitchell had a team-high eight kills to complement 10 assists, while Linthacum had six kills and four blocks. Vogt dished out 15 assists to complement four kills, while Borgmeyer had five kills.

The Lady Jays lost their first Matchup Friday 10-25, 20-25 against Lafayette: Wildwood, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 5 by MaxPreps. Linthacum had four kills and two blocks, while Vogt dished out six assists to complement three blocks and Reeser added seven digs.

Jefferson City lost to Lutheran: St. Charles 23-25, 23-25 ​​in its second match Friday. Linthacum had seven kills and five blocks, while Avey had six kills. Mitchell had a double-double of 14 assists and 14 digs, while Vogt had 13 assists.

Jefferson City (16-10-2), ranked No. 9 in Class 4, hosts Battle in a Central Missouri Activities Conference Matchup Tuesday at Fleming Fieldhouse. The freshman and JV matches will start at 5 pm, with the varsity’s Senior Night match to follow at 6:15 pm