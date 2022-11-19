Lady Indians Capture area flag football Championship

The East Coweta Lady Indian flag football team clinched the D2 Area 2 Championship on Thursday night with a 26-13 win over the Trinity Christian Lady Lions.

It continued a string of success for East Coweta athletics this fall. The softball and volleyball teams won region crowns, and the football team made the state playoffs.

The Lady Indians got a jolt from the start when Sanaa Growe returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. They scored two more times to take a commanding 19-0 lead with six minutes remaining in the first half.

Jaylin Schmitt threw touchdown passes to Lillian Davis and Growe during that stretch.

The Lady Lions fought their way back into the game with two touchdowns in the final four minutes. Trinity Christian quarterback Anna Grace Moore to SeAnna Johnson and to Jordyn Rawlings right as time expired for Halftime to close within 19-13.

The Lady Indians closed the game in the second half with two more touchdowns on the Schmitt-to-Growe connection.

Schmitt completed 18 passes for 233 yards. Kezoyriah Blackshear caught five for 69 yards, Growe caught four for 84 yards. Schmitt was the Lady Indians’ leading rusher with 29 yards.

“I am proud of them,” Lady Indian Coach John Perkerson said. “They played and practiced hard, and they deserved this.”

With the regular season complete, the four teams to qualify for the state Playoffs were East Coweta, Trinity Christian, Northgate, and Starr’s Mill. The postseason begins on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Lady Indians will host Houston County in their first-round playoff game, while Trinity Christian will host Northside Columbus.