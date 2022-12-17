Lady Fish edges the Cowgirls, 41-40

December 16—Astoria overcame foul trouble and a cold night from the field to post a 41-40 win over Crook County, in an opening round girls basketball game of the Les Schwab Tournament, Thursday in Marshfield.

Crook County had its opportunities — Mostly from the free throw line — but too many misses cost the Cowgirls, who finished 18-for-33, including 15-of-23 in the second half.

Two starters fouled out for Astoria, including Shelby Bruney, who was held scoreless in the second half.

But the Fishermen still had Maitlin Young on the floor, and the junior came through with a game-high 12 points, including two free throws with 45 seconds left that gave Astoria a 40-38 lead.

Astoria’s Tayla Huber added one free throw with 23 seconds remaining for a three-point advantage.

Crook County’s Katelynn Weaver scored on a layup with nine seconds left and the Cowgirls forced a turnover in the closing seconds, but were unable to get off a final shot.

Gulls 48, Pirates 45

The smallest school almost posted a huge upset Thursday night in a first round girls basketball game of the Seaside Holiday Classic.

Neah-Kah-Nie held a one-point lead in the closing seconds of overtime, before Seaside countered with a score seconds later for a 48-45 win over the Pirates.

Neah-Kah-Nie’s Madison Graham connected on a 3-pointer for a 45-44 lead late in the overtime session, but Seaside freshman Lili Miller scored at the other end to put the Gulls back in front, 46-45. The two baskets were the only field goals in overtime.

Freshman Carly Corder added two free throws in the final seconds to help the No. 9-ranked Gulls avoid the upset.

Boys Basketball

The Astoria and Seaside boys basketball teams both scored easy first round victories in the Classic.

Niko Boudreau scored 17 points and Owen Williams added 14 to help the Fishermen cruise past Montesano, 59-32.

And in the late, late game, Seaside jumped out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter, on its way to a 59-42 win over Madras.