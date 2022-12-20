Lady Dees press Comets, earn first SCC win

December 19—ALBIA — It had been eight years since Larry Achenbach had led the Albia High School girls basketball team as the acting head coach.

Some things never change. Just like in previous years, the Lady Dees followed the guidance of hard-nosed, physical defense up and down the hardwood to pull away on Friday for a 52-21 South Central Conference win over the Cardinal.

“We wanted to come out and put some pressure on them right away,” Achenbach said. “Cardinal did a really good job early in the game of disrupting some things. We had to make some adjustments. I thought we did that pretty well. We came out pretty aggressive. I thought that was the key to the game.”

Albia improved to 3-5 overall on the season, earning its first conference win in five games while splitting the two games the Lady Dees played last week in the absence of head Coach Katy Dykes due to COVID. Albia heads to Newton on Tuesday before heading into the holiday break.

“We’re ready to have Katy back with us,” Achenbach said. “Hopefully, she’ll be back with us soon. Fortunately, the girls have responded really well in her absence.”

Albia responded to a well-executed opening score by the young Comets as Brenna Guiter found Alexis Bissell on a cut to the basket from the high post, leading to a lay-up that gave Cardinal the first two points of the game. It would be Cardinal’s only lead, however, as Albia’s defense forced the Comets to speed the game up with a pressing defense that was able to begin dictating the contest after a go-ahead 3-pointer by Sophie Waber.

“We really got in their heads defensively and were really physical with them,” Waber said. “That’s kind of a characteristic of our conference. As a team, we have the distinction of knowing how aggressive to be without being too aggressive and fouling.”

The Cardinal managed just eight more points in the first half after the initial Guiter-to-Bissell lay-up, shooting just 4-19 from the field in the opening 16 minutes. While the Comets did a better job in Friday’s loss to Albia at getting the ball into the frontcourt, Albia’s defense continued to frustrate Cardinal with traps in the half-court that led to lower-quality quick shots that kept the Comets from keeping up with the Lady Dees.

“That’s a big thing. When you get over that half-court line and you think you’re in good shape, it’s frustrating to be caught in a trap,” Waber said. “They realized we were still going to be right up in their face and we’re still going to put the pressure on even if they get the ball up the court. It created some panic.”

Lillian DeMoss continued her Stellar play for the Lady Dees as the freshman guard scored a game-high 14 points, moving within 0.1 of Waber for the team’s top scoring average. Waber added 10 points and six rebounds for Albia, who never looked back after outscoring Cardinal 13-6 in the first quarter.

“I knew Lillian was going to be really good,” Waber said of DeMoss. “It’s good to have a player out there that you know you can pass it to and they’ll be able to hit the shot. She’s comfortable with the ball, which is great. It makes us a much more balanced team.”

Kinsey Hissem led the Cardinal (1-6, 0-5 SCC) with eight points in the contest while Guiter added four points and a game-high 10 rebounds. The Comets host former conference rival Danville on Tuesday before heading into the holiday break.

“We have to work on handling the pressure so that it allows us to get set up in our offense,” Cardinal head girls basketball Coach Chris Becker said. “We can’t do anything on our offense because we’re so worried about making mistakes. We knew that would be an area of ​​concern for us this year. It’s going to be a continual process all through the season. We’re starting to see process. The girls just have to trust it and learn to be confident in their abilities.”

