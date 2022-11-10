Lady Cardinal Golf Team Racks Up more Accolades – Z93 Country
Kentucky Golf Coaches Association Region 10 All-Region Team
Enter New Pulaski County High School
Kelsey Collins Wayne County High School
Caroline Criswell Wayne County High School
Avery Janutolo Clay County High School
Malainey Dobbs Wayne County High School
Abby Reagan Wayne County High School
Raegan New Pulaski County High School
Hallie Hooker Clay County High School
Ainsley Mounce South Western High School
Alyssa Siler South Laurel High School
Region 10 Coach of the Year
Grant Clark Wayne County High School
They’ve done it again! The Wayne County Girls Golf Team has received yet another honor for their exceptional season.
The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association recently recognized four Wayne County Schools Girls Golf Team members, as well as their coach.
The local Golfers that were named to the Region 10 All Region Team include: WCHS Junior Kelsey Collins, WCHS Junior Caroline Criswell, WCHS Sophomore Malainey Dobbs, and WCMS Eighth Grader Abby Reagan. In addition, Wayne County Girls Golf Coach Grant Clark was also named Region 10 Coach of the Year.
Congratulations to the Wayne County Girls Golf program for their record-breaking year.
