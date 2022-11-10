Lady Cardinal Golf Team Racks Up more Accolades – Z93 Country

Kentucky Golf Coaches Association Region 10 All-Region Team

Enter New Pulaski County High School

Kelsey Collins Wayne County High School

Caroline Criswell Wayne County High School

Avery Janutolo Clay County High School

Malainey Dobbs Wayne County High School

Abby Reagan Wayne County High School

Raegan New Pulaski County High School

Hallie Hooker Clay County High School

Ainsley Mounce South Western High School

Alyssa Siler South Laurel High School

Region 10 Coach of the Year

Grant Clark Wayne County High School

They’ve done it again! The Wayne County Girls Golf Team has received yet another honor for their exceptional season.

The Kentucky Golf Coaches Association recently recognized four Wayne County Schools Girls Golf Team members, as well as their coach.

The local Golfers that were named to the Region 10 All Region Team include: WCHS Junior Kelsey Collins, WCHS Junior Caroline Criswell, WCHS Sophomore Malainey Dobbs, and WCMS Eighth Grader Abby Reagan. In addition, Wayne County Girls Golf Coach Grant Clark was also named Region 10 Coach of the Year.

Congratulations to the Wayne County Girls Golf program for their record-breaking year.

