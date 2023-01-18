Lady Buff Volleyball Welcomes Kelsey Carpenter for 2023

CANYON, Texas – West Texas A&M head volleyball Coach Kendra Potts has announced the addition of the Midlothian, Texas native Kelsey Carpenter for the 2023 campaign.

“We are so excited for Kelsey to join the Lady Buff Volleyball Family this spring” said Potts “She is going to add to the depth of our offense and defense, as well as give us immediate playing experience at the Collegiate level. Buff Nation, please help us welcome Kelsey Carpenter to the WT Volleyball Family!”

Carpenter comes to Canyon following three seasons at UT-San Antonio where she saw time in 148 sets during 55 matches for the Roadrunners. The 6’2 outside hitter registered 228 kills to go along with three assists, six aces, 57 digs and 41.0 total blocks. She also excelled in the classroom as a member of the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Carpenter was a four-year letterwinner at Midlothian Heritage High School where she was named to the PrepVolleyball Class of 2020 Watchlist and an AVCA Under Armor All-American nominee. Kelsey was named the District 17-4A Most Valuable Player and the Region 3 MVP during her junior campaign, surpassing the 1,000 plateau for kills and assists.

She finished her prep career as the all-time leader in kills at Heritage High School, setting a new single-season school record of 472 as a junior before breaking her own mark as a senior. In the classroom, Kelsey was a member of the National Honor Society and the HHS President’s Council.