Lady Bearcats volleyball players named to all-district

December 1—ALEDO — The Aledo Lady Bearcats volleyball program had two players receive superlative awards, while 10 players got named to All-District teams, and 16 made it to the Academic All-District team following their 31-win season.

Senior Alyssa Gonzalez received the Offensive Player of the Year in the district this year as she had 370 kills, 64 aces, 67 total blocks, 489 digs and 21 assists.

Lauryn Mack brought home the Utility Player of the Year as she finished with 373 kills, 49 aces, 67 total blocks, 585 digs and 24 assists this year.

The First-Team All-District members for the Lady Bearcats consist of Mia Little, Maddie Frank and Vivian Parker.

Little finished the year with 17 aces, 543 digs and 55 assists.

Frank ended the year with 302 kills, 94 total blocks, 130 digs and 15 assists.

Parker had 327 kills, 24 aces, 37 total blocks, 465 digs and 12 assists for the Lady Bearcats this year.

Ava Redding, Rylee Metts, and Payton Hilmer made up the members of the Lady Bearcats Second-Team All-District selections.

Redding finished the year with 22 aces, 198 digs and 456 assists.

Metts had 29 aces, 290 digs and 738 assists.

Hilmer collected 118 kills, 41 total blocks and 99 digs.

Kinley Elms, Skylar Lambert, Kenrie Pruitt and Haley Lowe received Honorable Mention nominations for the Lady Bearcats.

Elms finished the year with 49 kills, 20 blocks and 46 digs.

Lambert had 26 kills, 49 total blocks and 28 digs.

Pruitt collected 87 digs and 15 assists for the Lady Bearcats.

Lowe ended the year with 57 kills, 60 total blocks, and 44 digs.

Elms, Frank, Gonzales, Hilmer, Little, Lowe, Mack, Parker, Pruitt, and Redding also made the Academic All-District team. Natalie Anderson, Logyn Denbow, Morgan Estevez, Sean Gribble, Maddy Jarvis, and Catie Messer joined them on the list.