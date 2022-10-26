LADIES NIGHT IN THE SOUTH SHORE ARTS GIFT SHOP – NWILife

South Shore Arts is excited to announce a Ladies Night, Holiday Market, on Thursday, November 3, from 4-7pm. The Ladies night will take place in the South Shore Arts Gift Shop and Gallery located at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Rd, Munster, IN.

Enjoy an evening of shopping, sips & sweets including cookies from Crumbl Cookie and Cupcake by Designer Deserts. Featuring music by the Northwest Indiana Symphony’s Youth Orchestra. The Gift Shop features beautiful one-of-a-kind gifts and handmade items from local artists and craftsmen. Shop jewelry, ceramic & Pottery items, unique holiday décor, ornaments, gourmet treats, handcrafted aromatherapy, candles and more!

Throughout the evening, door prizes will be given out and special one-day only sales will take place. The gallery at South Shore Arts is currently exhibiting the 79th Annual Salon Show, a juried exhibit featuring 69 unique artworks.

Grab the girls (men are also welcome) to enjoy an evening of shopping, art, and music! All proceeds from the Gift Shop go to benefit South Shore Arts and The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

Questions about the Ladies Night event at South Shore Arts can be directed to Mara Clark, [email protected] or by calling 219-836-7418.