Ladd McConkey Announces Return to Georgia Football

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey will be returning for the 2023 season according to his social media feeds. McConkey was the leading receiver for Georgia in the 2023 season and will be helped by the additions of RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett.

Georgia’s 2023 receiver corps will return quite a bit of production in 2023. Names like Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, Adonai Mitchell, and Arian Smith are all set to return for the upcoming season. Bowers and McConkey were the Bulldogs’ top two receivers this past season and combined for 1,704 yards and 19 total touchdowns.

