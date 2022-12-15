LACOGNATO NAMED TO UNITED SOCCER COACHES SCHOLAR ALL-AMERICA TEAM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – IUPUI Women’s soccer standout Maya Lacognato has been named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America second team, as announced on Thursday (Dec. 15). Lacognato added to her list of postseason honors, having already been named First Team All-Horizon League and to the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-North Region. She was also selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District.

Lacognato, who maintained a 3.77 grade point average while majoring in exercise science, closed her IUPUI career ranked among the program’s all-time leaders in goals (16), points (42) and game-winning goals (7). This past season, she scored a career-high seven goals and 18 points, including three game-winners in helping the Jaguars to a 9-4-6 record. She scored a pair of goals in the Jaguars’ early season win at SIUE (Aug. 21) and later scored a goal in three straight games – all wins – against Murray State, Evansville and Cleveland State.

Lacognato is just one of two Horizon Leaguers to earn Scholar All-America honors this season, joining Milwaukee’s Haley Johnson, who was a third-team honoree. In addition, she’s the Lone honoree from the state of Indiana’s Division I programs to be honored this year.

She becomes the second Scholar All-American in program history, joining Natalie McNally, who was a third-team selection in 2020.