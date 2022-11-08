Lackey honors young AV artists | News
LANCASTER — Fifty-three students from 19 schools submitted artwork for Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s 36th Assembly District Student Art Competition.
This year’s theme was “My Hometown.” The contest was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Winners were announced, on Oct. 29, at Memorial Hall, at the 36th Assembly District Student Art Show. The Museum of Art and History: Cedar Gallery Hosted the artwork. The winning artwork will be displayed in Lackey’s offices and the State Capitol.
