Labor Day lineups for Detroit Jazz Fest, Arts Beats & Eats

Final day of Detroit Jazz Fest is Labor Day

The world-renowned talent on display at the Detroit Jazz Festival will be in the city for one more day on Labor Day.

DETROIT (FOX 2)Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day of the holiday weekend.

The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the Riverfront in Detroit.

Find more things to do here.

Detroit Jazz Fest – Lineup

JP Morgan Chase Main Stage

12:45 PM
University of Michigan Jazz Showcase

2:45 PM
Theo Croker II Love Qauntum Feat. Gary Bartz

4:45 PM
Dianne Reeves

7:15 PM
2022 Artist-in-Residence Chucho Valdes Quartet

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage

2 PM
Ethan Iverson Trio (with Larry Grenadier and Nasheet Waits)

4 PM
Artemis featuring Renee Rosnes, Ingrid Jensen, Nicole Glover, ALexa Tarantino, Noriko Ueda & Allison Miller

6:15 PM
John Scofield’s “Yankee Go Home” Featuring Vicente Archer, Jon Cowherd & Josh Dion

Absopure Waterfront Stage

11:45 AM
Detroit Public Schools Showcase

2:15 PM
Ralph Armstrong

4 PM
2022 Legacy Artist Alvin Waddles Trio

6:15 PM
JD Allen Trio

Pyramid Stage

2 PM
[Human Music] Winner of the DJFF Collegiate Combo Competition

4 PM
Signal Quartet

5:45 PM
Emmet Cohen Trio

Arts, Beats, Eats – Lineup

Jim Beam National Stage

3:00 P.M
Polish Muslims (Polka Rock)

4:00 P.M
Your Generation In Concert (Tribute/Covers)

6:30 PM
Rob Base & Montel Jordan (Hip-Hop/R&B)

7:45 PM
Flo Rida (Hip-Hop/R&B)

Shorts/Old Nation Alternative Rock Stage

12:15 PM
Good Greene (Alternative Hip-Hop)

1:45 PM
Remnose (Alternative/Indie)

3:15 PM
Reuther (Rock/Punk)

4:45 PM
Those Legs (Indie)

6:15 PM
Nadim Azzam (Alternative/Hip-Hop)

8:00 P.M
Autumn Kings (Alt Rock)

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Rock Stage

12:00 PM
Nick & Keelan (Acoustic Variety Top 40 Covers)

1:30 PM
J Michael & The Heavy Burden (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

3:00 P.M
BandWagon (Alternative/Classic Rock)

4:30 PM
Chris Canas Band (Blues/Soul)

6:00 P.M
Standing Room Only (Rock/Classic Rock )

7:45 PM
The Reefermen (Rock)

Baker College Country/Americana Stage

12:00 PM
Leonardo (Acoustic/Americana)

1:30 PM
Hard Luck Pete & The Wrong Way Streets (Country)

3:00 P.M
Jacki Danies Show (Pop/Country)

4:30 PM
Kate Hinote Trio (Alternative/Folk)

6:00 P.M
Tyler Roy (Country/Rock)

7:45 PM
The Orbitsuns (Old School Country/Outlaw Country)

Michigan Lottery R&B Stage

12:15 AM
Kenyatta Rashon (R&B)

1:45 PM
The No Boundaries Quartet (Jazz/Funk)

3:15 PM
Weebone Entertainment (Neo-Soul/R&B)

4:45 PM
Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations (Motown)

6:15 PM
Nique Love Rhodes & the NLR Experience (Alternative/Hip Hop)

8:00 P.M
The Persuasion Band (Party Music)

OCC Cultural/Acoustic Stage

12:00 PM
ABE Visual Art – Artist Demo

12:45 PM
Taylor DeRousse (Acoustic Variety)

2:00 PM
AcousticAsh (Acoustic Variety)

3:30 PM
Acoustic Madness (Acoustic/Americana)

House Of Dank Performance Area

12:00 PM
CTYHOP® Silent Disco Presents:
DJ Kaely Kellz (House & Energetic) and DJ QURL (Electronic)

4:00 P.M
Movement Detroit Presents

6:30 PM
Movement Detroit Presents

7:45 PM
Movement Detroit Presents

Detroit Institute Of Arts Kids Stage

11:30 A.M
“The Adventures of Kitty Montellier” by Flying Cardboard Theater

12:30 p.m
Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music Show

1:15 PM
Magic W/ Randyl Lee

2:00 PM
NatSpinz

2:45 PM
Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music Show

3:30 PM
Magic W/ Randyl Lee

4:15 PM
NatSpinz

5:00 P.M
Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

5:45 PM
Kevin Devine’s Rollicking Music Show

6:30 PM
Cool Tricks & Funny Stuff

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button