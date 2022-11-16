LAB Golf Launches Link.1 First Run Putters

CRESWELL, OR — LAB Golf has launched LINK.1 FIRST RUN, a release of 500 individually serialized putters that honor the most popular putter shape of all time.

“We created LINK.1 for every golfer that loves the idea of ​​using this timeless shape but doesn’t make enough putts with it,” said LAB Golf CEO Sam Hahn. “LINK.1 is better for the simple reason that it has Lie Angle Balance and will stay square by itself like all LAB Golf putters. We couldn’t be more excited about this launch, which is why we wanted to offer a first run for our die-hard fans.”

To bring Lie Angle Balance to LINK.1, LAB Golf hyper-engineered it from 303 Stainless Steel. It’s 100% CNC Milled with four screws on the heel side and six on the toe side to offer a wide range of length and lie angle options.

LINK.1 FIRST RUN is 100% Made In the USA and built and balanced by LAB Golf Craftsmen in LAB Golf’s new factory in Creswell, Oregon.

A full production run of LINK.1 putters will launch in early 2023.

PRICING & CUSTOMIZATION

LINK.1 FIRST RUN ($750) is now available through labgolf.com. The putters are available for standard lengths (28-38 inches) and lie angles from 65-75 degrees.

Golfers have their choice of LAB Golf’s full lineup of custom shaft options. Putters will ship with a Grip Master Black Leather Midsize putter grip.

Golfers can also choose from two different siteline options: a dot on the top line of the putter or a line in the cavity.

ABOUT LAB GOLF

Rolling a golf ball into a hole shouldn’t be complicated. Yet for Golfers around the world, putting is the most challenging part of the game. LAB Golf was created to simplify things. The company believes it’s possible for all Golfers to be excited about putting.

LAB Golf putters and its Press Grips are available at labgolf.com, PGA Tour SuperStore, Club Champion, and other fine golf retailers.