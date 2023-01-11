LAB Golf launches Link.1; Blade putter that stays square by itself

CRESWELL, OR — The past meets the future with LINK.1 a new blade-style putter from LAB Golf that honors the most popular putter design of all time but stays square by itself.

“So many Golfers love the look of blade-style putters, but they’re not always the best for making putts,” said LAB Golf CEO Sam Hahn. “What we did with LINK.1 was Honor the shape of these legendary putters but make them dramatically easier to use by adding Lie Angle Balance.”

Lie Angle Balance is LAB Golf’s patented technology that allows a putter to stay square to a golfer’s lie angle without any need for face manipulation during the stroke.

“With other putters, you have to keep the face square,” Hahn added. “With LINK.1 and every other LAB Golf putter, all you have to do is let the face stay square. It makes putting so much simpler.”

To bring Lie Angle Balance to LINK.1, LAB Golf hyper-engineered it from 303 Stainless Steel. It’s 100% CNC Milled with four screws on the heel side and six on the toe side to offer a wide range of length and lie angle options.

LINK.1 is 100% Made in the USA and built and balanced by LAB Golf Craftsmen in LAB Golf’s new factory in Creswell, Oregon.

PRICING & CUSTOMIZATION

LINK.1 will be available in two models: LINK.1 CUSTOM and LINK.1 STOCK .

LINK.1 CUSTOM (starting at $559) makes available LAB Golf’s full range of industry-leading customization options. The putters are offered in lengths of 29-38 inches and lie angles from 65 to 75 degrees. LINK.1 CUSTOM also offers Golfers the choice of eight different alignment options, as well as multiple upgrade shaft and grip options.

LINK.1 STOCK ($469) is available in LAB Golf’s most popular lie angle of 69 degrees and lengths of 33, 34, and 35 inches. It’s equipped with a Matte Black Steel Shaft and LAB Golf’s new Simple Rubber putter grip.

AVAILABILITY

LINK.1 CUSTOM and LINK.1 STOCK are now available at labgolf.com . They will be arriving soon at golf Retailers across the world including PGA Tour SuperStore, Club Champion, and Golf Galaxy.

ABOUT LAB GOLF

Rolling a golf ball into a hole shouldn’t be complicated. Yet for Golfers around the world, putting is the most challenging part of the game. LAB Golf was created to simplify things. The company believes it’s possible for all Golfers to be excited about putting.

LAB Golf putters and its Press Grips are available at labgolf.com, PGA Tour SuperStore, Club Champion, and other fine golf retailers.