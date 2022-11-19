LAB Golf introduces first run of all-new LINK.1 putter – GolfWRX

LAB Golf has recently introduced its all-new LINK.1 putter, with 500 individually serialized putters available now ahead of its full release in 2023.

To bring Lie Angle Balance to LINK.1, LAB Golf hyper-engineered it from 303 Stainless Steel, with the new addition 100% CNC Milled with four screws on the heel side and six on the toe side to offer a wide range of length and lie angle options.

“We created LINK.1 for every golfer that loves the idea of ​​using this Timeless shape but doesn’t make enough putts with it. LINK.1 is better for the simple reason that it has Lie Angle Balance and will stay square by itself like all LAB Golf putters. We couldn’t be more excited about this launch, which is why we wanted to offer a first run for our die-hard fans.” – LAB Golf CEO Sam Hahn

The putters are 100% Made In the USA and built and balanced by LAB Golf Craftsmen in LAB Golf’s new factory in Creswell, Oregon.

500 LINK.1 first one putters ($750) are now available through labgolf.com. The putters are available for standard lengths (28-38 inches) and lie Angles from 65-75 degrees, and Golfers have the choice of two different siteline options: a dot on the top line of the putter or a line in the cavity.