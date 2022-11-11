LAB Golf Changing Conventional Putter Thinking

LAB Golf's Mezz.1 Max and Mezz.1 putters.

Weights on the bottom and sides of LAB Golf’s Mezz.1 series of putters allow each one to be customized to a player’s specs.

Sam Hahn is a nice fellow, but by his own admission he’s a terrible person to Hang with in a living room, watching a golf tournament on TV.

When you’re the CEO of an independent putter company, getting one of your flatsticks into a tour pro’s hands is gold. But doing that early in the week at a tournament site is only half the battle—when Hahn gets home, he needs to see if the player took that LAB Golf putter from the practice green to tournament play.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button