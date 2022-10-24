La Salle Volleyball player is set for Notre Dame

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Olivia Maulding has been smashing the good and the bad on the court since the first grade.

“Volleyball is my outlet for everything,” said Maulding. “It’s my passion, it’s always been my passion. It’s the only thing that I truly love.”

The 17-year-old has always had love for La Salle.

“I’m a perfectionist. I am a huge perfectionist, everyone tells me that, I know it’s true so underachieving or the fear of failure has always been in my mind,” she said.

When not on the floor to captain her Falcons, the 6-foot-2 middle Blocker is in the books with a Weighted 4.3 GPA. She’s quite the example for her freshman sister and varsity setter, Abby.

“Obviously, you know, there are times where we are sisters, and it gets a little rough, but I love having her on the team with me,” Olvia Maulding said.

A 5A state quarterfinal appearance last Fall as LSP thirsty for more at her Dad’s Alma Mater. Collin Maulding played football and basketball for the Falcons in the Class of 1994.

“I’ve grown up hearing stories about La Salle my entire life so being able to experience it and be a true Falcon has been really cool,” said Oliva.

Next stop for the Falcon? 1800 miles away in South Bend, Indiana, home of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“Notre Dame has always been my dream school,” said Olivia. “For my entire life I’ve just been so excited, that is what I wanted to achieve. Notre Dame has always been my goal.”

Best believe Miss Maulding will be using that volleyball Scholarship to learn all that she can.

“I want to study medicine and I want to pursue a career in either orthopedics or sports medicine,” she said.

That’s the kind of medicine the doctor ordered for her nurse Mom: Kristi.

“I am always the type who wants to fix things or make things better and so I feel like medicine is a great outlet for me to do that.”

