La Salle Prep soccer star to play for Gonzaga Bulldogs

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) – In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 Highlights a senior caption for the La Salle Prep girls soccer team who is one of the best players in the Pacific Northwest.

“One team, one sport and one family,” said Emelia Warta.

Warta is the one with the Captains arm band for the Defending 5A state runners-up from La Salle Prep.

“As a captain, we have really had to keep the team focused and keep on track, but we also have to make sure we are having fun because the point of playing the sport is to have fun,” Warta said.

The 17-year-old will soon head off to college to play for the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spokane.

“Going though the process, all of my coaches kind of told me, ‘you’ll know when you know,’ and I didn’t actually think that was true at first until I went on my visit there,” she said.

Wanting to study business and media marketing design, the Zags were Warta’s in-state school of choice as the Falcon lives in Vancouver and commutes to La Salle Prep in Milwaukie, just like her two big sisters did.

“Definitely having those older sisters as role models has really helped me and given the love and compassion I have now,” Warta said. “Having them has been the most beneficial thing.”

While Allison Warta went to Regis, Gabby plays at Idaho State, mom ran at Washington State and dad went to St. Mary’s for soccer.

“Now knowing this is my last year, it’s a little scary because I don’t feel like I can mentally, physically move on to college, but I know that’s what’s next and I gotta go with the flow and do it,” Warta said .

Possession, distribution and goal attribution, Warta does it all at the attacking mid-position for Head Coach Andrew Frazier.

“If I see any gap given, I am going to drive at that space and take it, and I feel confident that I can take anyone one-on-one,” she said. “And I trust myself to be able to do that and to just be able to focus then take a deep breath and just put that shot in the back of the net.”

After the high school session, Warta will return to her club team with the Portland Thorns Academy.

“The goal is to play professionally and at that next level, where I have no idea yet, but I know that’s what I want in the future,” she said.

Good luck to Warta and her Falcon teammates on their run back to the state finals.

