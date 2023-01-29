La.’s first youth wheelchair basketball program is growing | Louisiana Inspired

It started with six wheelchairs, $250 and one “grammy.”

After driving four hours to a Mississippi Wheelcats basketball tournament for her grandson, Eli, with spina bifida, Ann Guillotte decided to create her own youth wheelchair basketball team.

Guillotte rolled out Cajun Wheelers in 2020 for young Athletes with lower limb Disabilities to play competitive wheelchair basketball — the program is the first of its kind in Louisiana.

“It’s like (Eli) lit up when he got in that wheelchair and started playing,” Guillotte said. “I thought, ‘They have children here in Louisiana that need this opportunity, too.’”

Cajun Wheelers now includes 12 players, two teams and four coaches — and one “grammy” who started it all. The prep team is for boys and girls from 6 to 13 years old, while the varsity team is for 14 years old through the end of the senior year of high school, as sometimes academics are held back because of surgeries.

Guillotte explained that some children even go on to receive scholarships and play college wheelchair basketball.

As a retired registered nurse, Guillotte, 65, didn’t think she’d be in this particular position, but the children have made an imprint on her.

“To see their faces, to see the love they have for each other. For them to be able to grow in physical strength and ability, their excitement when they make a goal — all of those things — they’re forming friendships for life,” she said. “It’s a community of kids that just understand each other. It’s so rewarding.”

The children with Cajun Wheelers are not only improving their basketball abilities, they’re also becoming more self-confident.

Shanna Barrow, a Volunteer with the organization, explained that one of the benefits of this program is that it allows young Athletes to see and be with people who are in similar situations as them.

“They’re able to come together and be in a program that allows them to have some competition, to have goals to aim for and just be around like-minded, like-bodied people,” she said.

Barrow works full time as a certified prosthetist orthotist at the Hanger Clinic. When she’s not making prosthetic legs, she volunteers as the head coach for the varsity team and assistant coach for the prep team. She is also working on the website design and helping to organize an upcoming 5K fundraiser in May. Barrow has dedicated 20 years to the game of basketball, both as a player and a coach.

She explained that she’s generally a competitive person — and is all about showing up, doing her best and playing to win. However, the friendly competition at youth wheelchair basketball tournaments has surprised her. She said that everyone is friendly, like there’s an understood notion that everyone is there to do something that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to do.

Guillotte said that when the team travels to tournaments and sees players from other states, they treat each other like old friends.

In order to join the team, the child must have a lower limb disability, but he or she does not have to be wheelchair bound in everyday life. Barrow said that sometimes the wheelchair aspect of the game makes parents hesitant.

“A lot of the parents think it’s kind of defeating to put (their child) in a wheelchair, but this is their best opportunity to be able to play sports at a competitive level,” Barrow said. “It’s not beneath them to be in a wheelchair.”

Because they are the only youth wheelchair basketball program in the state, Guillotte explained that the organization has kids from Luling to Natchitoches to DeQuincy. Right now they are based in Lafayette, but in the future she hopes to expand to other parts of the state and reach kids across the state, even in the most rural areas.

She also hopes to increase fundraising, as one sports wheelchair can go for $3,000 — it moves faster, turns Quicker and allows for more freedom. The organization covers the money for gas to and from practices and the price of food and hotel fees for tournaments. In the meantime, the organization is looking for community members to volunteer as coaches or help with events.

“For me, how it started with my grandson, it’s just so much bigger than that,” Guillotte said. “There’s so many kids out there.”

To learn more about Cajun Wheelers, visit cajunwheelers.com.