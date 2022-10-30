LA Rams Rumors selling DBs at NFL Trade Deadline?

The LA Rams roster is loaded with talent at some positions, but starving for help at others. Perhaps the most confusing matter of all, even as the LA Rams try to unload a very disgruntled running back Cam Akers, the Rams have been linked to more than a half dozen NFL running backs who are rumored to be available before the NFL Trade Deadline.

If that is making your head spin, then you had better buckle up, buttercup, because the NFL rumor mill is spinning like a top, and the soft Whispers that typically rise to a low Mumble as the NFL Trade Deadline approaches have already gotten louder than speaking voices.

This is not your typical NFL season, and that means that this is not your typical NFL Trade Deadline. Some of the best teams in the NFL right now: New York Jets, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and yes, even the Seattle Seahawks, are taking the NFL by complete surprise. And perennial contenders like the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cleveland Browns, are hoping just to recover in time to get to .500.

Buckle up for a wild ride at the NFL Trade Deadline

So many new teams in contention. So many GMs who haven’t been here before, or have been absent for a prolonged period of time. Risk-takers, all of whom have watched how the LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers build a contender by taking roster risks. So how do you sort it all out?

Well, at some point you have to assess that two things can be true at the same time. For instance, the LA Rams could be in talks with multiple teams about trading for a running back, but they may never reach an agreement to do so.

Or the conditions for that player’s availability may be whether or not that team wins this week. For that matter, the interest of the LA Rams in trading for a player may be very dependent on whether the Rams emerge from Week 8 with a record of 4-3 or 3-4.