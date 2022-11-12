La Quinta football falls to Laguna Beach in the 2nd round of playoffs, ending a remarkable run for the Blackhawks

La Quinta loses 41-16 to Laguna Beach in CIF-SS Division 9 quarterfinal

La Quinta’s remarkable run has finally come to an end.

The Blackhawks were beaten by Laguna Beach on Friday night in the 2nd round of the CIF-SS Division 9 playoffs.

Final – Laguna Beach 41 La Quinta 16 Postgame reactions ⬇️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 Enjoyed covering this @LQHSFootball team. Credit to Ruiz & the players. Lots of passion and pride in what they do @LQBlackhawks @lqathletics 🤝 pic.twitter.com/43B3JR9hqo — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) November 12, 2022

With the loss, that ends not only La Quinta’s season, but the entire high school football season for the valley.

Prior to Friday night, La Quinta was the only local high school football team still standing. Out of our six area teams that made the playoffs, LQ was the only program to reach the 2nd round of the playoffs.

Remarkable run for @LQHSFootball ends in @CIFSS D9 quarters. Hell of a year for the Blackhawks. 🏆 DEL Champions after winless record in league last 2 seasons 🚩 Defeat Rival Palm Desert in Flag Game for first time since ’16. 1⃣ Final valley team standing 🫡 Respect restored — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) November 12, 2022

LQ’s loss is disappointing but they have plenty to be proud of this season.

There it is. We got a 3-way tie for first in the 6-team DEL with PS, PD, LQ all finishing at 4-1. Half of the Desert Empire League teams are champions. @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) October 29, 2022

After not winning a DEL game the last two seasons, LQ ended this 2022 season as DEL Champions (4-1 league record), sharing the crown with Palm Desert and Palm Springs.

Not to mention, they took down Rival Palm Desert in an epic Flag Game, an instant classic that brought the flag back to La Quinta for the first time since 2016.

La Quinta’s loss Friday night signals the end of the 2022 high school football season in the Coachella Valley.

Until next year.